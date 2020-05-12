Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.