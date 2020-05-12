Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

YUM stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

