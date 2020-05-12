Arizona State Retirement System Invests $7.04 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Steris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Steris by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of STE opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

