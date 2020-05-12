Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

NYSE:HD opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.