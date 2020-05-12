Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $8.64 Million Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

TT stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.