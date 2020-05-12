Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 21,422 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Shares of LULU opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

