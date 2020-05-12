Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 35,129 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 752.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $142.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

