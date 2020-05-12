Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.