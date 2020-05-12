Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,192 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.