Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,451 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,041,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

