Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,784 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Msci by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Msci by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $347.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average is $277.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $349.04.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

