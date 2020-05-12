Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,706 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

