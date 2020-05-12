Arizona State Retirement System Sells 23,100 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.