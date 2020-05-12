Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,396 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

