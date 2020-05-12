Arizona State Retirement System Sells 28,511 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

