Arizona State Retirement System Sells 75,484 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

