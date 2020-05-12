Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.