Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 983,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 531,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.72. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

