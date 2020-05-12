Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

NYSE AI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.