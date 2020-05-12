Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. Arlo Technologies updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.46–0.39 EPS.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

