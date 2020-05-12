Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASND stock opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

