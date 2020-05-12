ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 70,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,543. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.