Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.53. The stock has a market cap of $607.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

