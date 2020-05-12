ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASBFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASBFY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,898. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.