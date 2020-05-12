Asset Dedication LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

