At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.73 Million

Analysts predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report $194.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $229.70 million. At Home Group reported sales of $306.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.83 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE:HOME opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

