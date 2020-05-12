ATBCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,247.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $31,603.49 and approximately $23,247.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,856.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.72 or 0.02639013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00639987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012728 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

