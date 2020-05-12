ATC Coin (ATCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,156.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $91,156.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00479705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,043,680 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.