ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 27,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,980. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

