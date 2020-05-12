Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) versus Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Critical Survey

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25

Watford has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.83%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -31.84% -812.66% -10.51% Watford 8.38% -27.55% -7.24%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A Watford $687.36 million 0.36 $62.54 million $2.00 6.19

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

