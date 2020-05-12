Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.29.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

