Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Up 37.1% in April

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

