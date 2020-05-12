Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 151,692 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 53.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 556,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 38,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

