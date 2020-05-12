Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,764 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $859.16. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,319. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $893.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,097.11.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.