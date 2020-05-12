Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 94,706 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 94,706 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

LYB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,112. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.