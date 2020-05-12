Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,843. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

