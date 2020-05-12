Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires New Stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.52% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,729. The company has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a PE ratio of -171.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.