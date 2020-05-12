Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 139,478 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,478 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.05% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

