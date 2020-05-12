Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

SBUX stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 8,990,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

