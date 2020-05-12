Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.33% of Addus Homecare worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Addus Homecare stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,336. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.