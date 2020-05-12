Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 848.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $370.56. 585,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

