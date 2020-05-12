Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.92 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 496,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

