Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of Inovalon worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 7,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

