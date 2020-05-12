Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 174,691 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,481. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.