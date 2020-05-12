Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,400 shares of company stock valued at $21,784,272. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 15,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

