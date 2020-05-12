Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.12% of J2 Global worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J2 Global by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $12,518,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

JCOM stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

