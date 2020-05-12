Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 398.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,971 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,712. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

