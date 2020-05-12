Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,808. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $273.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

