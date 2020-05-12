Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $9.65 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,275. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

