Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

